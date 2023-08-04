Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by analysts is $280.27, which is $10.77 above the current market price. The public float for STZ is 160.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of STZ was 1.16M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STZ) stock’s latest price update

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 269.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Bud Light Boycott Can’t Douse Anheuser-Busch InBev

STZ’s Market Performance

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has experienced a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.06% rise in the past month, and a 19.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for STZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for STZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $305 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

STZ Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $263.57. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw 15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from MCCARTHY DANIEL J, who sale 1,736 shares at the price of $269.86 back on Jul 24. After this action, MCCARTHY DANIEL J now owns 3,232 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $468,479 using the latest closing price.

Newlands William A, the President & CEO of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 49,425 shares at $267.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Newlands William A is holding 9,316 shares at $13,241,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.62 for the present operating margin

+50.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.75. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.