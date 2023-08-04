Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) by analysts is $4.43, which is -$1.23 below the current market price. The public float for CBD is 158.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CBD was 963.28K shares.

CBD) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD)'s stock price has plunge by 2.85% in relation to previous closing price of 4.21.

CBD’s Market Performance

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.91% gain in the past month and a 43.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for CBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for CBD’s stock, with a 24.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

CBD Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao saw 39.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+19.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43.

Based on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.