Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s (COKE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, COKE stock has gone up by 9.75%, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly surge of 19.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.50% for COKE’s stock, with a 28.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) by analysts is $144.00, The public float for COKE is 4.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of COKE was 41.33K shares.

COKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) has jumped by 13.42 compared to previous close of 624.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COKE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COKE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $52 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2009.

COKE Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COKE rose by +9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $638.21. In addition, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. saw 38.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+36.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. stands at +6.94. The total capital return value is set at 36.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.84. Equity return is now at value 42.60, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE), the company’s capital structure generated 67.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.37. Total debt to assets is 18.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.