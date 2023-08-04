Climb Global Solutions Inc. (CLMB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Climb Global Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB)’s stock price has decreased by -19.72 compared to its previous closing price of 47.78. However, the company has seen a -22.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Climb Global Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) Right Now?

Climb Global Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Climb Global Solutions Inc. (CLMB) by analysts is $60.00, which is $21.64 above the current market price. The public float for CLMB is 3.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CLMB was 41.27K shares.

CLMB’s Market Performance

The stock of Climb Global Solutions Inc. (CLMB) has seen a -22.54% decrease in the past week, with a -20.83% drop in the past month, and a -15.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for CLMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.61% for CLMB’s stock, with a -8.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLMB Trading at -20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -20.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMB fell by -22.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.43. In addition, Climb Global Solutions Inc. saw 21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLMB starting from BRYANT ANDREW S, who sale 2,323 shares at the price of $47.38 back on Jun 01. After this action, BRYANT ANDREW S now owns 9,487 shares of Climb Global Solutions Inc., valued at $110,075 using the latest closing price.

CLARK ANDREW E, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Climb Global Solutions Inc., sale 4,097 shares at $48.74 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that CLARK ANDREW E is holding 32,128 shares at $199,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.88 for the present operating margin

+17.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Climb Global Solutions Inc. stands at +4.00. The total capital return value is set at 30.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.75. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Climb Global Solutions Inc. (CLMB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Climb Global Solutions Inc. (CLMB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.