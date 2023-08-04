Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is above average at 26.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is $91.83, which is $11.97 above the current market price. The public float for CRUS is 54.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRUS on August 04, 2023 was 526.96K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRUS) stock’s latest price update

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.50 in relation to its previous close of 80.26. However, the company has experienced a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that Cirrus Logic Stock Is Down Despite Upbeat Earnings. Here’s Why.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS’s stock has risen by 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.67% and a quarterly drop of -5.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Cirrus Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for CRUS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $80 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

CRUS Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.79. In addition, Cirrus Logic Inc. saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from THOMAS SCOTT, who sale 10,261 shares at the price of $109.65 back on Mar 30. After this action, THOMAS SCOTT now owns 20,554 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc., valued at $1,125,119 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD, the Sr VP, Supply Chain of Cirrus Logic Inc., sale 29,229 shares at $105.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD is holding 8,979 shares at $3,079,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.20 for the present operating margin

+50.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at +9.31. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.