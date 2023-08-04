Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHRD is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHRD is $178.55, which is $22.37 above the current price. The public float for CHRD is 41.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHRD on August 04, 2023 was 453.08K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CHRD) stock’s latest price update

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 154.17, however, the company has experienced a 1.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHRD’s Market Performance

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has seen a 1.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.37% gain in the past month and a 16.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for CHRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for CHRD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CHRD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CHRD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $151 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

CHRD Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRD rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.43. In addition, Chord Energy Corporation saw 18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRD starting from Peterson Lynn A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $146.29 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peterson Lynn A now owns 229,098 shares of Chord Energy Corporation, valued at $438,871 using the latest closing price.

Rimer Charles J., the Executive VP and COO of Chord Energy Corporation, sale 7,259 shares at $160.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Rimer Charles J. is holding 97,514 shares at $1,161,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.77 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chord Energy Corporation stands at +39.23. The total capital return value is set at 49.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.88. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with 29.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.22. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.