Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CENTA is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CENTA is $46.00, which is $6.98 above the current price. The public float for CENTA is 39.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENTA on August 04, 2023 was 200.00K shares.

CENTA) stock’s latest price update

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA)’s stock price has soared by 13.45 in relation to previous closing price of 37.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENTA’s Market Performance

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) has experienced a 12.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.37% rise in the past month, and a 23.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CENTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.65% for CENTA’s stock, with a 14.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENTA stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for CENTA by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for CENTA in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $50 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

CENTA Trading at 18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENTA rose by +12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, Central Garden & Pet Company saw 20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENTA starting from Walker John D. III, who sale 1,399 shares at the price of $34.75 back on May 30. After this action, Walker John D. III now owns 81,394 shares of Central Garden & Pet Company, valued at $48,619 using the latest closing price.

BROWN WILLIAM E, the Chairman of Central Garden & Pet Company, sale 115,671 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BROWN WILLIAM E is holding 923,445 shares at $4,561,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Garden & Pet Company stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 9.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.