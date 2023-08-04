Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has seen a 14.62% increase in the past week, with a 21.19% gain in the past month, and a 27.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for CENT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.56% for CENT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) Right Now?

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CENT is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CENT is $46.00, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for CENT is 49.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume for CENT on August 04, 2023 was 45.43K shares.

CENT) stock’s latest price update

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT)’s stock price has soared by 15.22 in relation to previous closing price of 40.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENT Trading at 19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENT rose by +14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.18. In addition, Central Garden & Pet Company saw 23.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENT starting from Walker John D. III, who sale 1,399 shares at the price of $34.75 back on May 30. After this action, Walker John D. III now owns 81,394 shares of Central Garden & Pet Company, valued at $48,619 using the latest closing price.

BROWN WILLIAM E, the Chairman of Central Garden & Pet Company, sale 115,671 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BROWN WILLIAM E is holding 923,445 shares at $4,561,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Garden & Pet Company stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 9.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT), the company’s capital structure generated 103.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.