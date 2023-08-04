Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.31 compared to its previous closing price of 37.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is above average at 9.42x. The 36-month beta value for FUN is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FUN is $49.50, which is $9.0 above than the current price. The public float for FUN is 50.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. The average trading volume of FUN on August 04, 2023 was 261.72K shares.

FUN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has seen a 7.01% increase in the past week, with a 3.49% rise in the past month, and a 0.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for FUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.81% for FUN’s stock, with a -1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

FUN Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.94. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw -0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUN starting from Hanrahan Daniel J, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $44.15 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hanrahan Daniel J now owns 31,397 shares of Cedar Fair L.P., valued at $66,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.63 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.