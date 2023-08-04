Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE)’s stock price has soared by 0.14 in relation to previous closing price of 139.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/22 that Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) is above average at 50.27x. The 36-month beta value for CBOE is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CBOE is $148.15, which is $8.82 above than the current price. The public float for CBOE is 105.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of CBOE on August 04, 2023 was 617.56K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE’s stock has seen a -1.12% decrease for the week, with a 1.41% rise in the past month and a 1.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for Cboe Global Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for CBOE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $146 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

CBOE Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.27. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Tilly Edward T, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $135.86 back on Jul 10. After this action, Tilly Edward T now owns 177,983 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $1,086,851 using the latest closing price.

Tilly Edward T, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $135.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Tilly Edward T is holding 185,983 shares at $1,085,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.