CareCloud Inc. (CCLD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for CCLD is 10.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CCLD was 36.82K shares.

CCLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CareCloud Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD) has plunged by -11.42 when compared to previous closing price of 3.24, but the company has seen a -6.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCLD’s Market Performance

CareCloud Inc. (CCLD) has experienced a -6.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month, and a -6.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for CCLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for CCLD stock, with a simple moving average of -13.08% for the last 200 days.

CCLD Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, CareCloud Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from Chaudhry A Hadi, who sale 1,480 shares at the price of $22.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Chaudhry A Hadi now owns 0 shares of CareCloud Inc., valued at $32,708 using the latest closing price.

Chaudhry A Hadi, the CEO and President of CareCloud Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $22.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Chaudhry A Hadi is holding 1,480 shares at $22,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLD

Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CareCloud Inc. (CCLD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.