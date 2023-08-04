Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) Stock: A 7.47% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has gone up by 9.28% for the week, with a 10.94% rise in the past month and a 33.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for BAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for BAH’s stock, with a 23.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAH is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BAH is $129.50, which is -$4.79 below the current price. The public float for BAH is 128.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAH on August 04, 2023 was 899.40K shares.

BAH) stock’s latest price update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has surge by 0.67relation to previous closing price of 123.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

BAH Trading at 14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.54. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from ROZANSKI HORACIO, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, ROZANSKI HORACIO now owns 610,511 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $2,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Laben Nancy, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 20,261 shares at $112.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Laben Nancy is holding 24,255 shares at $2,269,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +2.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.