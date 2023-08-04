Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is above average at 30.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is $3033.79, which is -$168.2 below the current market price. The public float for BKNG is 36.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKNG on August 04, 2023 was 332.38K shares.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.63 in comparison to its previous close of 2839.91, however, the company has experienced a 3.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 17 hours ago that Booking Stock Soars on Strong Results. The Firm Expects Record Summer Travel.

BKNG’s Market Performance

BKNG’s stock has risen by 3.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.26% and a quarterly rise of 19.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Booking Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.90% for BKNG’s stock, with a 28.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKNG stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for BKNG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BKNG in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $3500 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2023.

BKNG Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKNG rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,909.22. In addition, Booking Holdings Inc. saw 54.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKNG starting from Fogel Glenn D, who sale 750 shares at the price of $2917.01 back on Jul 17. After this action, Fogel Glenn D now owns 39,949 shares of Booking Holdings Inc., valued at $2,187,758 using the latest closing price.

GOULDEN DAVID I, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Booking Holdings Inc., sale 550 shares at $2857.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that GOULDEN DAVID I is holding 13,954 shares at $1,571,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.69 for the present operating margin

+96.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booking Holdings Inc. stands at +17.89. The total capital return value is set at 29.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 139.60, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 475.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 52.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 451.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.