BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s (TCPC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TCPC stock has gone up by 6.97%, with a monthly gain of 16.76% and a quarterly surge of 29.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.36% for TCPC’s stock, with a 10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) Right Now?

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 716.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TCPC is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TCPC is $12.57, which is -$0.39 below the current market price. The public float for TCPC is 57.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume for TCPC on August 04, 2023 was 242.16K shares.

TCPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) has surged by 4.71 when compared to previous closing price of 12.31, but the company has seen a 6.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TCPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TCPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2021.

TCPC Trading at 15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCPC rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stands at -5.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.83. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.