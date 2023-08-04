BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has dropped by -0.58 compared to previous close of 35.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that Popular Protein Shake Has Unhealthy Lead Levels, New Lawsuit Alleges

Is It Worth Investing in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Right Now?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) by analysts is $42.80, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for BRBR is 130.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BRBR was 949.71K shares.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR stock saw a decrease of 1.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.62% for BRBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.09% for the last 200 days.

BRBR Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.58. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 39.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value -39.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.