Belden Inc. (BDC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) has dropped by -5.59 compared to previous close of 94.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) Right Now?

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDC is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BDC is $109.20, which is $20.41 above the current price. The public float for BDC is 41.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDC on August 04, 2023 was 242.22K shares.

BDC’s Market Performance

The stock of Belden Inc. (BDC) has seen a -7.95% decrease in the past week, with a -7.11% drop in the past month, and a 11.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for BDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.10% for BDC’s stock, with a 7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BDC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BDC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $86 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BDC Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDC fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.29. In addition, Belden Inc. saw 23.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDC starting from Chand Ashish, who sale 7,123 shares at the price of $91.88 back on Jun 23. After this action, Chand Ashish now owns 45,682 shares of Belden Inc., valued at $654,441 using the latest closing price.

Chand Ashish, the President and CEO of Belden Inc., sale 26,371 shares at $94.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Chand Ashish is holding 45,682 shares at $2,500,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.42 for the present operating margin

+34.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Belden Inc. stands at +10.27. The total capital return value is set at 14.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Belden Inc. (BDC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.10. Total debt to assets is 39.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Belden Inc. (BDC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.