AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is 25.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVB is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is $203.42, which is $16.55 above the current market price. The public float for AVB is 141.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On August 04, 2023, AVB’s average trading volume was 697.56K shares.

AVB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) has plunged by -0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 186.12, but the company has seen a -1.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVB’s Market Performance

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) has seen a -1.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.03% decline in the past month and a 3.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for AVB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.20% for AVB stock, with a simple moving average of 5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $212 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

AVB Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVB fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.07. In addition, AvalonBay Communities Inc. saw 14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVB starting from Birenbaum Matthew H., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $176.10 back on May 22. After this action, Birenbaum Matthew H. now owns 62,559 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc., valued at $704,397 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.61 for the present operating margin

+34.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stands at +43.00. The total capital return value is set at 4.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.90.

Based on AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), the company’s capital structure generated 75.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.97. Total debt to assets is 41.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.