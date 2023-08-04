Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.97 in relation to previous closing price of 32.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is $62.15, which is $29.83 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 101.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on August 04, 2023 was 932.45K shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stock saw a decrease of -9.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.62% for ARWR’s stock, with a -2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARWR Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.50. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Oliver Tracie, who sale 8,925 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, Oliver Tracie now owns 61,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $315,142 using the latest closing price.

Hamilton James C, the Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $35.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Hamilton James C is holding 188,484 shares at $106,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.