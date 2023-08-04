Arrow Electronics Inc.’s (ARW) Stock: A -10.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has gone down by -9.35% for the week, with a -10.71% drop in the past month and a 10.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for ARW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.40% for ARW’s stock, with a 7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Right Now?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARW is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARW is $133.00, which is $5.28 above the current price. The public float for ARW is 57.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARW on August 04, 2023 was 455.26K shares.

ARW) stock’s latest price update

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW)’s stock price has plunge by -9.63relation to previous closing price of 141.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ARW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

ARW Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW fell by -9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.83. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw 22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from HAMILTON GAIL, who sale 1,419 shares at the price of $127.81 back on May 30. After this action, HAMILTON GAIL now owns 101 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $181,362 using the latest closing price.

Schell Kirk, the President, Global Components of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 4,130 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Schell Kirk is holding 19,549 shares at $520,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.61 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 23.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.08. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), the company’s capital structure generated 73.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.32. Total debt to assets is 18.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.