Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARQT is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is $44.13, which is $34.0 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 58.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.03% of that float. On August 04, 2023, ARQT’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) has decreased by -1.27 when compared to last closing price of 10.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT’s stock has risen by 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.93% and a quarterly drop of -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for ARQT’s stock, with a -25.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

ARQT Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Matsuda Masaru, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $7.80 back on May 31. After this action, Matsuda Masaru now owns 42,146 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $14,278 using the latest closing price.

Welgus Howard G., the Director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Welgus Howard G. is holding 165,825 shares at $118,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -160.50, with -79.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 114.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.