ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC)’s stock price has plunge by -7.89relation to previous closing price of 3.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Right Now?

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) by analysts is $5.25, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for ARC is 36.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ARC was 138.00K shares.

ARC’s Market Performance

ARC stock saw a decrease of -13.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.37% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.57% for ARC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARC stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ARC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2018.

ARC Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARC fell by -13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, ARC Document Solutions Inc. saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARC starting from Roy Rahul K, who sale 23,230 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Mar 02. After this action, Roy Rahul K now owns 414,342 shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc., valued at $74,357 using the latest closing price.

Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam, the Chairman and CEO of ARC Document Solutions Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam is holding 1,588,377 shares at $220,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.42 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARC Document Solutions Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC), the company’s capital structure generated 64.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.25. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.