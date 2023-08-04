Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APGB is 17.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APGB on August 04, 2023 was 136.53K shares.

APGB) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.10relation to previous closing price of 10.40.

APGB’s Market Performance

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month, and a 1.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.28% for APGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.20% for APGB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.37% for the last 200 days.

APGB Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.