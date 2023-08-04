ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) by analysts is $337.06, which is $32.89 above the current market price. The public float for ANSS is 86.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ANSS was 474.31K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ANSS) stock’s latest price update

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.12 compared to its previous closing price of 325.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has experienced a -8.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.70% drop in the past month, and a -0.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for ANSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.66% for ANSS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $295 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ANSS Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $337.35. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Gopal Ajei, who sale 11,087 shares at the price of $350.19 back on Jul 19. After this action, Gopal Ajei now owns 213,977 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $3,882,558 using the latest closing price.

Gopal Ajei, the President and CEO of ANSYS Inc., sale 13,262 shares at $350.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Gopal Ajei is holding 213,977 shares at $4,642,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.19 for the present operating margin

+87.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANSYS Inc. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 13.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.