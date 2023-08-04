Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)

The 36-month beta value for TPC is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPC is $7.25, which is -$0.78 below than the current price. The public float for TPC is 41.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TPC on August 04, 2023 was 361.55K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) has dropped by -3.95 compared to previous close of 8.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPC’s Market Performance

TPC’s stock has fallen by -2.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.04% and a quarterly rise of 37.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Tutor Perini Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for TPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2022.

TPC Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPC fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Tutor Perini Corporation saw 6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPC starting from FELTENSTEIN SIDNEY J, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on May 18. After this action, FELTENSTEIN SIDNEY J now owns 292,677 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation, valued at $447,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.40 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tutor Perini Corporation stands at -5.54. The total capital return value is set at -7.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.30. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.