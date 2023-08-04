Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)

The 36-month beta value for TRIN is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRIN is $15.13, which is -$0.47 below than the current price. The public float for TRIN is 32.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume of TRIN on August 04, 2023 was 267.24K shares.

TRIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) has dropped by -6.80 compared to previous close of 15.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Railcar in Ohio Derailment Changed Hands Several Times

TRIN’s Market Performance

TRIN’s stock has fallen by -2.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly rise of 21.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Trinity Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.43% for TRIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TRIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

TRIN Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIN fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, Trinity Capital Inc. saw 30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRIN starting from Estes Ronald E., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $13.25 back on Jun 14. After this action, Estes Ronald E. now owns 23,507 shares of Trinity Capital Inc., valued at $6,625 using the latest closing price.

Estes Ronald E., the Director of Trinity Capital Inc., purchase 365 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Estes Ronald E. is holding 23,007 shares at $4,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Capital Inc. stands at -17.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.07. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 133.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.15. Total debt to assets is 54.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.