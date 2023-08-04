Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

The 36-month beta value for SWX is also noteworthy at 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWX is $71.40, which is $4.33 above than the current price. The public float for SWX is 70.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SWX on August 04, 2023 was 468.65K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SWX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has decreased by -1.04 when compared to last closing price of 65.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWX’s Market Performance

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has experienced a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.59% rise in the past month, and a 17.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for SWX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for SWX’s stock, with a 1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

SWX Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWX fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.23. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 487 shares at the price of $57.99 back on Jun 02. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 10,844,681 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., valued at $28,241 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., purchase 9,165 shares at $57.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 10,844,194 shares at $531,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.69 for the present operating margin

+10.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stands at -4.10. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.76. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.70. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.