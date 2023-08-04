Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is above average at 11.34x. The 36-month beta value for PRDO is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRDO is $19.00, which is $2.81 above than the current price. The public float for PRDO is 66.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of PRDO on August 04, 2023 was 324.52K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) has increased by 16.14 when compared to last closing price of 13.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRDO’s Market Performance

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has experienced a 23.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.92% rise in the past month, and a 31.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for PRDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.34% for PRDO’s stock, with a 22.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRDO Trading at 28.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +30.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDO rose by +23.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, Perdoceo Education Corporation saw 16.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDO starting from Czeszewski David C., who sale 11,570 shares at the price of $11.89 back on May 12. After this action, Czeszewski David C. now owns 88,963 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation, valued at $137,567 using the latest closing price.

Czeszewski David C., the SVP, CIO of Perdoceo Education Corporation, sale 11,671 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Czeszewski David C. is holding 100,533 shares at $140,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.08 for the present operating margin

+80.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.45. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.