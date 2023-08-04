Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is above average at 11.75x. The 36-month beta value for KTB is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KTB is $51.71, which is $3.04 above than the current price. The public float for KTB is 55.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume of KTB on August 04, 2023 was 455.86K shares.

KTB) stock’s latest price update

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.70 in comparison to its previous close of 40.63, however, the company has experienced a 14.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KTB’s Market Performance

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has experienced a 14.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.73% rise in the past month, and a 7.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for KTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.32% for KTB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $63 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

KTB Trading at 16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.75. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw 19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Waldeck Christopher, who sale 35,684 shares at the price of $50.99 back on Mar 16. After this action, Waldeck Christopher now owns 92,252 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $1,819,354 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Susan Denise, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Kontoor Brands Inc., sale 11,535 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sumner Susan Denise is holding 16,326 shares at $582,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. stands at +9.33. The total capital return value is set at 33.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.10. Equity return is now at value 98.60, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), the company’s capital structure generated 339.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.25. Total debt to assets is 53.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 324.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.