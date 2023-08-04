Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is above average at 19.69x. The 36-month beta value for EVC is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVC is $12.33, which is $8.66 above than the current price. The public float for EVC is 43.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume of EVC on August 04, 2023 was 441.34K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EVC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) has dropped by -8.80 compared to previous close of 4.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVC’s Market Performance

EVC’s stock has fallen by -14.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.86% and a quarterly drop of -30.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Entravision Communications Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.72% for EVC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.68% for the last 200 days.

EVC Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVC fell by -15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Entravision Communications Corporation saw -14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVC starting from YOUNG CHRISTOPHER T, who purchase 10,510 shares at the price of $4.10 back on May 25. After this action, YOUNG CHRISTOPHER T now owns 465,510 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation, valued at $43,085 using the latest closing price.

Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan, the Chief Dig Strat & Acctblty Off of Entravision Communications Corporation, sale 215,990 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan is holding 654,495 shares at $1,002,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.21 for the present operating margin

+19.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entravision Communications Corporation stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.04. Total debt to assets is 28.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.