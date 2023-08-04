Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)

The 36-month beta value for DMRC is also noteworthy at 1.38.

The average price estimated by analysts for DMRC is $25.00, which is -$10.8 below than the current price. The public float for DMRC is 13.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.82% of that float. The average trading volume of DMRC on August 04, 2023 was 143.40K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DMRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) has jumped by 22.10 compared to previous close of 29.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMRC’s Market Performance

DMRC’s stock has risen by 26.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.27% and a quarterly rise of 96.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Digimarc Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.00% for DMRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 60.23% for the last 200 days.

DMRC Trading at 21.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +29.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMRC rose by +26.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.52. In addition, Digimarc Corporation saw 93.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMRC starting from Walter Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.25 back on May 31. After this action, Walter Andrew now owns 30,323 shares of Digimarc Corporation, valued at $302,510 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Tony, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Digimarc Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Rodriguez Tony is holding 41,198 shares at $64,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMRC

Equity return is now at value -56.00, with -48.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.