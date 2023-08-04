An In-Depth Look at Prudential plc’s (PUK) Stock Performance

The stock of Prudential plc (PUK) has seen a -6.23% decrease in the past week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month, and a -9.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for PUK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for PUK’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is 36.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PUK is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Prudential plc (PUK) is $39.71, which is $10.58 above the current market price. The public float for PUK is 1.38B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On August 04, 2023, PUK’s average trading volume was 439.95K shares.

PUK) stock’s latest price update

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.16relation to previous closing price of 26.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PUK Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUK fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.49. In addition, Prudential plc saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PUK

The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential plc (PUK), the company’s capital structure generated 33.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prudential plc (PUK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.