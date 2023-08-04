An In-Depth Look at OneWater Marine Inc.’s (ONEW) Stock Performance

The stock of OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) has seen a -27.70% decrease in the past week, with a -25.28% drop in the past month, and a 5.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for ONEW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.12% for ONEW’s stock, with a -13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) is 3.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONEW is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is $37.67, which is $12.84 above the current market price. The public float for ONEW is 9.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. On August 04, 2023, ONEW’s average trading volume was 87.62K shares.

ONEW stock's latest price update

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW)’s stock price has plunge by -28.75relation to previous closing price of 37.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONEW Trading at -22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -25.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEW fell by -27.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.41. In addition, OneWater Marine Inc. saw -7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEW starting from Lamkin Jeffrey B., who sale 35,267 shares at the price of $28.44 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lamkin Jeffrey B. now owns 0 shares of OneWater Marine Inc., valued at $1,002,993 using the latest closing price.

Lamkin Jeffrey B., the Director of OneWater Marine Inc., sale 2,693 shares at $28.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Lamkin Jeffrey B. is holding 35,267 shares at $75,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneWater Marine Inc. stands at +7.50. The total capital return value is set at 25.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.72. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW), the company’s capital structure generated 216.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.42. Total debt to assets is 55.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.