American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) has seen a -7.85% decrease in the past week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month, and a -2.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for AFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.55% for AFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Right Now?

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AFG is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AFG is $151.33, which is $39.25 above the current market price. The public float for AFG is 65.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for AFG on August 04, 2023 was 341.66K shares.

AFG) stock’s latest price update

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG)’s stock price has dropped by -8.15 in relation to previous closing price of 122.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AFG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AFG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $155 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

AFG Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFG fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.15. In addition, American Financial Group Inc. saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFG starting from JACOBS TERRY S, who sale 761 shares at the price of $115.84 back on Jun 12. After this action, JACOBS TERRY S now owns 7,500 shares of American Financial Group Inc., valued at $88,154 using the latest closing price.

VON LEHMAN JOHN I, the Director of American Financial Group Inc., sale 1,479 shares at $117.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that VON LEHMAN JOHN I is holding 14,116 shares at $173,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Financial Group Inc. stands at +13.26. The total capital return value is set at 13.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.10. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on American Financial Group Inc. (AFG), the company’s capital structure generated 39.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.46. Total debt to assets is 6.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.