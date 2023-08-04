Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) is above average at 25.02x. The 36-month beta value for AMOT is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMOT is $45.33, which is $12.36 above than the current price. The public float for AMOT is 13.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of AMOT on August 04, 2023 was 54.89K shares.

AMOT) stock’s latest price update

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT)’s stock price has plunge by -16.59relation to previous closing price of 39.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMOT’s Market Performance

AMOT’s stock has fallen by -14.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.65% and a quarterly drop of -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.60% for AMOT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMOT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMOT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $45 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

AMOT Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMOT fell by -14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.39. In addition, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.95 for the present operating margin

+29.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. stands at +3.46. The total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT), the company’s capital structure generated 120.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.57. Total debt to assets is 44.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.