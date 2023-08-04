Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is above average at 31.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is $127.09, which is $9.7 above the current market price. The public float for ALGT is 15.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALGT on August 04, 2023 was 201.87K shares.

ALGT) stock’s latest price update

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT)’s stock price has plunge by -8.43relation to previous closing price of 125.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/02/22 that Your Flight Is Canceled. See What Each Airline Should Offer You.

ALGT’s Market Performance

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has experienced a -7.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.67% drop in the past month, and a 5.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for ALGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.31% for ALGT’s stock, with a 22.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ALGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $145 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

ALGT Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGT fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.18. In addition, Allegiant Travel Company saw 69.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGT starting from DeAngelo Scott Wayne, who sale 707 shares at the price of $98.31 back on Jun 01. After this action, DeAngelo Scott Wayne now owns 97,552 shares of Allegiant Travel Company, valued at $69,504 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Gregory Clark, the President of Allegiant Travel Company, sale 4,033 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Anderson Gregory Clark is holding 131,690 shares at $403,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegiant Travel Company stands at +0.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), the company’s capital structure generated 181.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 48.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.