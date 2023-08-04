Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 99.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) by analysts is $60.00, which is $10.46 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 26.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.73% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.18M shares.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR’s Market Performance

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 29.72% gain in the past month and a 93.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.02% for AEHR’s stock, with a 57.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +27.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.15. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 146.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from OLIPHANT LAURA, who sale 1,008 shares at the price of $52.50 back on Aug 01. After this action, OLIPHANT LAURA now owns 12,665 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $52,920 using the latest closing price.

OLIPHANT LAURA, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 10,000 shares at $51.67 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that OLIPHANT LAURA is holding 0 shares at $516,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.