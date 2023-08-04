Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has surged by 0.69 when compared to previous closing price of 124.97, but the company has seen a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is above average at 20.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is $132.13, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 57.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WMS on August 04, 2023 was 661.78K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

WMS’s stock has seen a 3.90% increase for the week, with a 11.14% rise in the past month and a 46.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for WMS stock, with a simple moving average of 31.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $150 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.92. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 53.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from MAKOWSKI TIM A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $109.25 back on Jun 13. After this action, MAKOWSKI TIM A now owns 8,647 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $327,750 using the latest closing price.

HUEBERT MICHAEL G., the Executive Vice President of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $105.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that HUEBERT MICHAEL G. is holding 36,798 shares at $1,055,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +16.51. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.