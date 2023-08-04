AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Stock Sees a-1.03 Decrease

In the past week, AHCO stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly gain of 12.48% and a quarterly surge of 16.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for AdaptHealth Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for AHCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is 46.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AHCO is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is $15.73, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for AHCO is 93.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.79% of that float. On August 04, 2023, AHCO’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 13.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

AHCO Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Everest Hill Group Inc., who sale 540,000 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, Everest Hill Group Inc. now owns 12,805,008 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $11,205,007 using the latest closing price.

Everest Hill Group Inc., the 9.9% owner of AdaptHealth Corp., sale 44,789 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Everest Hill Group Inc. is holding 13,345,008 shares at $940,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+11.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at +2.33. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.98. Total debt to assets is 43.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.