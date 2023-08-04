ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ACVA stock has gone up by 4.21%, with a monthly gain of 2.12% and a quarterly surge of 24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for ACV Auctions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.57% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 37.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACVA is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ACVA is $20.15, which is $3.16 above the current price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACVA on August 04, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 17.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 105.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Waterman Michael, who sale 6,043 shares at the price of $16.66 back on Jul 25. After this action, Waterman Michael now owns 237,569 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $100,676 using the latest closing price.

Waterman Michael, the Chief Sales Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 5,410 shares at $18.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Waterman Michael is holding 239,532 shares at $97,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.