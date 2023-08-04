Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABOS is -1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABOS is $15.17, which is $8.04 above the current price. The public float for ABOS is 36.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABOS on August 04, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

The stock price of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) has surged by 2.04 when compared to previous closing price of 7.11, but the company has seen a -1.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABOS’s Market Performance

ABOS’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.56% and a quarterly rise of 79.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.47% for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for ABOS’s stock, with a 31.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at 23.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +47.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 34.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 5,161,290 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Jul 21. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 13,043,179 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $39,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.