AAON Inc. (AAON) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 106.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) Right Now?

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AAON Inc. (AAON) is $107.67, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for AAON is 44.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAON on August 04, 2023 was 304.71K shares.

AAON’s Market Performance

The stock of AAON Inc. (AAON) has seen a 4.10% increase in the past week, with a 11.55% rise in the past month, and a 6.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for AAON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for AAON’s stock, with a 21.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAON Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAON rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.19. In addition, AAON Inc. saw 38.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAON starting from Fields Gary D, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $93.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, Fields Gary D now owns 39,729 shares of AAON Inc., valued at $2,814,000 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Rebecca, the Chief Financial Officer of AAON Inc., sale 6,900 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Thompson Rebecca is holding 10,072 shares at $655,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.26 for the present operating margin

+25.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for AAON Inc. stands at +11.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.45. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on AAON Inc. (AAON), the company’s capital structure generated 14.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.31. Total debt to assets is 9.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AAON Inc. (AAON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.