Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) has jumped by 7.60 compared to previous close of 5.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AADI is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) is $35.25, which is $29.59 above the current market price. The public float for AADI is 21.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% of that float. On August 04, 2023, AADI’s average trading volume was 125.58K shares.

AADI’s Market Performance

The stock of Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) has seen a 5.20% increase in the past week, with a -13.85% drop in the past month, and a -26.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for AADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for AADI’s stock, with a -42.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AADI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AADI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 11th of the previous year 2022.

AADI Trading at -19.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AADI rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, Aadi Bioscience Inc. saw -55.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AADI starting from Desai Neil, who sale 19,290 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Aug 02. After this action, Desai Neil now owns 1,705,543 shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc., valued at $100,250 using the latest closing price.

Desai Neil, the Executive Chairman of Aadi Bioscience Inc., sale 22,710 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Desai Neil is holding 1,724,833 shares at $118,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aadi Bioscience Inc. stands at -28.77. The total capital return value is set at -15.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.83. Equity return is now at value -42.50, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.