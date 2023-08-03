ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ZVSA stock has gone up by 3.83%, with a monthly decline of -32.04% and a quarterly plunge of -68.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.52% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.73% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -94.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZVSA is 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZVSA is 15.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZVSA on August 03, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has decreased by -1.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZVSA Trading at -42.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -30.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2086. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -89.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.