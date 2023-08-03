Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) has jumped by 0.57 compared to previous close of 15.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/20/23 that 5 Picks in Small Caps as They Join the Rally

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XRX is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for XRX is 148.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRX on August 03, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX’s stock has seen a -6.08% decrease for the week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month and a 3.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for Xerox Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for XRX’s stock, with a 2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.78. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw 8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Morno-Wade Suzan, who sale 5,980 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Morno-Wade Suzan now owns 55,449 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $95,680 using the latest closing price.

Morno-Wade Suzan, the EVP & CHRO of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 11,000 shares at $15.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Morno-Wade Suzan is holding 61,429 shares at $175,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.