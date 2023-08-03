Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has decreased by -1.62 when compared to last closing price of 4.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is above average at 18.87x. The 36-month beta value for WIT is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 10 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WIT is $4.74, which is -$0.68 below than the current price. The public float for WIT is 5.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of WIT on August 03, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT stock saw an increase of -1.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.25% and a quarterly increase of 2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for Wipro Limited (WIT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for WIT’s stock, with a 2.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WIT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

WIT Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.