Wingstop Inc. (WING) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WING is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WING is $207.18, which is $42.97 above the current price. The public float for WING is 29.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WING on August 03, 2023 was 601.31K shares.

WING) stock’s latest price update

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 168.42, however, the company has experienced a -8.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WING’s Market Performance

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has seen a -8.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.30% decline in the past month and a -15.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for WING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.49% for WING’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $185 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

WING Trading at -12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.18. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Skipworth Michael, who sale 4,910 shares at the price of $208.21 back on May 05. After this action, Skipworth Michael now owns 19,242 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,022,311 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD WESLEY S, the Director of Wingstop Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $206.65 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that MCDONALD WESLEY S is holding 5,310 shares at $309,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.