What Recent Market Trends Mean for Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) Stock

In the past week, MGA stock has gone up by 0.13%, with a monthly gain of 9.33% and a quarterly surge of 21.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.44% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is 41.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGA is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is $63.47, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 268.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On August 03, 2023, MGA’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.70 in relation to its previous close of 63.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.13. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magna International Inc. (MGA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.