What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s (ROCK) Stock

In the past week, ROCK stock has gone up by 14.52%, with a monthly gain of 17.55% and a quarterly surge of 45.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Gibraltar Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.59% for ROCK stock, with a simple moving average of 38.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is 26.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROCK is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) is $72.33, which is -$2.14 below the current market price. The public float for ROCK is 30.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On August 03, 2023, ROCK’s average trading volume was 144.27K shares.

ROCK) stock’s latest price update

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.85 in relation to its previous close of 66.28. However, the company has experienced a 14.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROCK stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ROCK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROCK in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $85 based on the research report published on July 30th of the previous year 2021.

ROCK Trading at 21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROCK rose by +14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.04. In addition, Gibraltar Industries Inc. saw 58.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROCK starting from Nish James B, who sale 4,963 shares at the price of $56.69 back on May 23. After this action, Nish James B now owns 11,976 shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc., valued at $281,352 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+23.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gibraltar Industries Inc. stands at +5.93. The total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK), the company’s capital structure generated 14.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.40. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.