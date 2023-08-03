WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) has decreased by -8.59 when compared to last closing price of 1.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WLGS is 14.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLGS on August 03, 2023 was 954.79K shares.

WLGS’s Market Performance

WLGS stock saw a decrease of -12.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -61.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.41% for WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.37% for WLGS’s stock, with a -40.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLGS Trading at -34.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares sank -29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS fell by -12.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1848. In addition, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. saw -69.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.38 for the present operating margin

+18.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. stands at -14.31. Equity return is now at value 48.00, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.