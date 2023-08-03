Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) has decreased by -7.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) by analysts is $3.00, The public float for VEV is 41.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of VEV was 43.12K shares.

VEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a 41.70% rise in the past month, and a 64.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for VEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.72% for VEV’s stock, with a 30.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VEV Trading at 30.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +37.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEV rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0185. In addition, Vicinity Motor Corp. saw 23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.57 for the present operating margin

-8.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicinity Motor Corp. stands at -97.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.